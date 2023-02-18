Secure Communications Advancements to be provided across the GCC through CS Communications & Pegasus Intelligence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pegasus Intelligence and CS Communications Announce Partnership to Provide Advancements in Secure Communications to Clients in the UAE and GCC.
Pegasus Intelligence FZCO, provides world-class project and programme management alongside next generation solutions to government and military clients across the UAE and greater GCC, their partnership with CS Comms will further strengthen the ability to supply their clients with industry leading secure communications technology from innovators across the globe.
With over 25 years in the secure communications space, CS Comms has built an enviable network across the entire supply chain and their Partnership with Pegasus Intelligence confirms that they can be relied upon to provide clients in the UAE with the very latest innovation to support the sustained success of their communications projects.
“CS Comms are pleased to be supporting the team of experts at Pegasus Intelligence FZCO, our mutual cooperation extends over many years, and we are honoured to supply them with our portfolio of cutting-edge secure communications technology for their discerning clients.” Craig Sykes CEO, CS Comms.
“This partnership further strengthens our capabilities to support complex projects with world-class secure communications technologies and provides our clients with direct access to experts from the point of project initiation and always with sustainability in mind.” Andrew Grunstein, CEO, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO.
About Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
Headquartered in Dubai, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO is a broker of world class technology solutions delivered by a team of specialist consultants that support military and government clients across the UAE. Our unprecedented network of trusted relationships that includes field and subject matter experts enables us to support our clients to achieve excellence with world-class, scalable, and sustainable technological solutions.
To learn more visit www.pegasusintelligence.ae or email joana@pegasusintelligence.ae
About CS Comms Ltd.
Based in Hereford, UK, CS Comms has over 25 years’ experience building communications infrastructures and providing training and consultancy in some of the world’s most hostile environments. One of the keys to our continued success is our assured delivery of innovation in the secure communications space to the people who need it most.
To learn more email craig@cs-comms.co.uk
Joana Dumlao
Pegasus Intelligence FZCO, provides world-class project and programme management alongside next generation solutions to government and military clients across the UAE and greater GCC, their partnership with CS Comms will further strengthen the ability to supply their clients with industry leading secure communications technology from innovators across the globe.
With over 25 years in the secure communications space, CS Comms has built an enviable network across the entire supply chain and their Partnership with Pegasus Intelligence confirms that they can be relied upon to provide clients in the UAE with the very latest innovation to support the sustained success of their communications projects.
“CS Comms are pleased to be supporting the team of experts at Pegasus Intelligence FZCO, our mutual cooperation extends over many years, and we are honoured to supply them with our portfolio of cutting-edge secure communications technology for their discerning clients.” Craig Sykes CEO, CS Comms.
“This partnership further strengthens our capabilities to support complex projects with world-class secure communications technologies and provides our clients with direct access to experts from the point of project initiation and always with sustainability in mind.” Andrew Grunstein, CEO, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO.
About Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
Headquartered in Dubai, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO is a broker of world class technology solutions delivered by a team of specialist consultants that support military and government clients across the UAE. Our unprecedented network of trusted relationships that includes field and subject matter experts enables us to support our clients to achieve excellence with world-class, scalable, and sustainable technological solutions.
To learn more visit www.pegasusintelligence.ae or email joana@pegasusintelligence.ae
About CS Comms Ltd.
Based in Hereford, UK, CS Comms has over 25 years’ experience building communications infrastructures and providing training and consultancy in some of the world’s most hostile environments. One of the keys to our continued success is our assured delivery of innovation in the secure communications space to the people who need it most.
To learn more email craig@cs-comms.co.uk
Joana Dumlao
Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
+971 55 955 3034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn