Celebrate U.S. Presidents' Day with VideoProc's Exclusive Online Sale

Presidents' Day Sale from VideoProc

VideoProc from Digiarty Software announces the exclusive Presidents' Day Sale, offering special discounts on their popular software from February 18-20, 2023.

VideoProc's Presidents' Day Sale is a great opportunity for anyone looking to enhance, process, and fix their videos.” — Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of VideoProc

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Presidents' Day is just around the corner, and while it's a federal holiday that commemorates the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it's also a time when people can score some great deals online for the 3-day weekend. With that in mind, VideoProc team from Digiarty Software, Inc. is pleased to announce its exclusive Presidents' Day Sale, offering special discounts on its popular software from February 18-20, 2023.

While many online retailers are offering traditional deals on clothing, furniture, and home appliances, VideoProc's Presidents' Day Sale is all about technology. Whether people are looking to edit, convert, compress, or record videos, the VideoProc team has them covered with their award-winning software, VideoProc Converter.

"Our software is designed for those who are looking for an all-in-one solution for their video needs," said Angie Tane, the Marketing Manager for Digiarty Software, Inc. "VideoProc Converter is the ultimate software for video editing, conversion, compression, downloading, and recording. With its Level-3 Hardware Acceleration technology and support for 4K and large video files, users can expect to get their work done fast and efficiently."

VideoProc Converter is an advanced video processing software that includes a wide range of features to help users convert, compress, edit, download, and record their multimedia files:

• With VideoProc Converter, users can easily convert DVDs, videos, and audios to any format they need;

• The advanced video compression engine allows anyone to reduce the file size of their videos without losing any quality;

• Its built-in online content downloader enables shoppers to save videos and audios from online sites for offline playback;

• The screen recording capabilities make it easy for customers to record their screen or webcam on Windows, Mac, or iPhone;

• The 29 quick video editing tools in the toolbox and toolbar are perfect for users who want to make small edits to their videos, such as trimming, merging, splitting, rotating, and adding subtitles.

For those looking to get their hands on VideoProc's software, the company is offering special discounts during their Live Presidents' Day Sale. The discount is up to 52% off, and interested buyers can visit the VideoProc website to learn more about the sale and purchase the software at a discounted price.

"VideoProc's Presidents' Day Sale is a great opportunity for anyone looking to enhance, process, and fix their videos," Angies continued. "Our software is perfect for both professionals and beginners, and with our limited-time sale, there's never been a better time to invest in the ultimate video processing software."

For more information about VideoProc's Live Presidents' Day Sale, visit the VideoProc website today. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to get the best deals on advanced video processing software:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/

Introducing VideoProc Converter