WVDOH prepared for dropping temperatures

West Virginia Division of Highway (WVDOH) crews were monitoring road conditions Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, as temperatures were expected to fall below freezing heading into the weekend.



Snow showers were forecast Friday evening for parts of southern West Virginia and into the area of the Monongahela National Forest. The drop in temperatures comes a day after a rainfall event brought between three and four inches of rain through the Interstate 64 corridor between Huntington and Charleston and points south, covering several roadways across WVDOH districts.



“People need to be cautious of the potential of flooded waters turning into ice,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations.



“We will have crews out and do the best we can to balance between taking care of any issues due to the water while also treating and maintaining the roads.”



Snow Removal and Ice Control (SRIC) crews in all 55 counties go through dry runs in the fall to make sure the drivers are familiar with their snow-clearing routes.



WVDOH advises motorists to reduce speed, leave enough distance between vehicles and be patient around snowplows when driving in winter weather. When dealing with rain-covered roads, remember to turn around, don’t drown.



For the latest updates and information on travel conditions throughout West Virginia, visit wv.511.org.

