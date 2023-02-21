Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, LLC and Cross Hospitals, LLC Announce a New Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

Cross Hospitals, LLC

Cross Hospitals is excited to serve the communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, and surrounding Louisville communities” — Chester Crouch, President and Founder

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cross Hospitals, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Cross Hospital Investors, LLC and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC, plan to develop a new inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital in Clarksville, Indiana. The inpatient rehabilitation hospital will have all modern private patient rooms, a rehab therapy gym with advanced technologies, and state-of-the-art equipment.

People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive physical and medical rehab program for each patient during their inpatient stay.

“Cross Hospitals is excited to serve the communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, and the surrounding Louisville communities,” said Chester Crouch, Founder and President of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “This new rehab hospital will bring over 100 career opportunities to the area."

About Cross Hospitals, LLC

Cross Hospitals, LLC is a partnership between Kennor Cross Hospital Investors, LLC and Nobis Hospitals Investments, LLC that develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets.

About Kennor Holdings

Kennor Holdings, LP is a family of commercial real estate development companies with a portfolio of regional and national projects based in Dallas, TX. The Kennor team has more than 15 years of commercial real estate development experience and has structured syndication in excess of $300M.

About Cross Development

As a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties over $1B in value, Cross Development executes using a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for our clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly. crossdevelopment.net

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, follow them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.