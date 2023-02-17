Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Small Black Businesses in Chicago

ILLINOIS, February 17 - Black McDonald's Operators Association and Three Black-Owned Businesses Honored at Event





CHICAGO — Governor Pritzker today joined the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Black McDonald's Operators Association (BMOA) to celebrate Black businesses in Chicago. The Black McDonald's Operators Association and three local Black-owned businesses were honored during the event, which was designed to celebrate the more than 141,000 Black-owned businesses that call Illinois home.





"Black-owned businesses are key to our state's economic success — employing thousands of workers across the state and providing innovative, high-quality goods and services to millions," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Illinois has invested more than $800 million in Black-owned businesses through our Back-to-Business and Business Interruption grant programs."





"Today we celebrate Black business owners who inspire us all, as they stand on the shoulders of pioneering entrepreneurs who defied systemic economic hurdles to dream big and succeed," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "These Black business owners of today are building the cornerstones for a bigger and greater tomorrow when they provide goods and services, create jobs, and share their gifts with the communities they are helping to thrive. Thank you to the Black McDonald's Operators Association of Chicago and Northwest Indiana for constantly giving back to the communities you serve, and for recognizing that we lift as we climb."





The event at the McDonald's Headquarters comes during the annual celebration of Black History Month, which recognizes the contributions of Black Americans to our communities and our nation. Black-owned businesses, which include restaurants, retailers, startups, and more, play an instrumental role in contributing to Illinois' overall economic success.





"It's an honor to celebrate Black History Month with the Black McDonald's Operator Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana and so many dedicated members of the Chicago and Illinois business and civic community. The small business owners being honored today contribute so much to our local economy, support diverse communities, and are above, all good neighbors," said McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kempczinski. "I'd like to thank Governor Pritzker for his unwavering commitment to remove barriers and promote equity for businesses across Illinois."





Through DCEO'S Office of Minority Economic Empowerment, Illinois is investing in Black-owned businesses by connecting them with the resources they need to grow and thrive. This includes convening business leaders through the Illinois Black Business Collective (IBBC), trainings and events, and providing direct support to businesses.





Each of the businesses honored at the event serves as a staple of their community. Batter & Berries, Two Fish Crab Stick, and Demera Ethiopian Restaurant also received a Back-to-Business (B2B) or Business Interruption grant (BIG) through DCEO, which provided more than $800 million in pandemic-related funding to thousands of businesses.





• Batter & Berries, founded in 2012 by husband-and-wife duo, Craig Richardson and Dr. Tanya Richardson. They opened Batter & Berries with the intention of introducing a more eclectic style of food to the Lincoln Park neighborhood, serving fresh ingredients and as a hub for diversity in the community. With Chef Ken Polk delivering over 200 different varieties of French Toast - including their famous French Toast Flight - Batter & Berries has established itself as a quintessential iconic Chicago breakfast and brunch spot, gaining local and national recognition.

• Two Fish Crab Shack, launched in 2016 by owner Yasmin Curtis. Two Fish Crab Shack is a staple of the Bronzeville and Chicago food scene, offering locals a vibrant and fun dining destination for fresh seafood paired with unique and irresistible sauces. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Yasmin pivoted the business and transformed its most popular products into consumer-packaged goods that could be sold by grocers and enjoyed by consumers at home - bringing a taste of Bronzeville nationwide through Two Fish Seafood Boil Bags. Two Fish also recently announced a $9 million expansion.

• Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, opened in 2007 by owner and chef Tigist Reda. For 15 years, Demera Ethiopian Restaurant has grown to become one of Chicago's favorite restaurants and a staple in the community. Demera has earned recognition in both local and national publications, and is rapidly expanding - recently opening a location at the Time Out Market and announcing plans for opening a new location in Bronzeville in 2025. Beyond running a thriving business, Tigist gives back through humanitarian causes benefitting those impacted by the war in Ethiopia.





"DCEO is proud to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Illinois' Black-owned businesses," said Acting DCEO Director Kristin A. Richards. "During Black History Month and beyond, Illinois stands committed to uplifting Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs through programs, partnerships, and by building networks of support."





The event also recognized the Black McDonald's Operators Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. BMOA is a community of owner-operators who are dedicated to empowering minds and building leaders to help build stronger neighborhoods. The organization employs more than 3,000 people throughout the region. Each owner-operator is committed to addressing the issues of the communities they serve by providing resources and investment where it is needed most. BMOA's community efforts include providing school supplies to over 30,000 elementary schools students and donating food to more than 44,000 families during the Thanksgiving holidays.





"The Black McDonald's Operators Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana is honored, humbled, and grateful to be recognized alongside other Black Chicago business owners. We salute our fellow leaders and look forward to continuing to invest in and strengthen our communities," said Derrick Taylor, BMOA President and McDonald's Owner-Operator. "Black-owned businesses not only help create jobs, strengthen local economies, and bridge the racial wealth gap - they also build healthy communities for all. We are proud to be a part of a legacy that restores hope, revitalizes neighborhoods, and ushers in future generations of Black entrepreneurs."



