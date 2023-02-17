Gov. Pritzker Appoints James Rivera as Illinois State Fire Marshal

ILLINOIS, February 17 - SPRINGFIELD— Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced James Rivera has been appointed to serve as Illinois State Fire Marshal. Rivera most recently served as Deputy District Chief for the Chicago Fire Department.





"With more than thirty years of service with the Chicago Fire Department, I am proud to appoint James Rivera as our state's next Fire Marshal," said Governor JB Pritzker. "James has dedicated his life to public service, gaining the trust and confidence of everyone around him. I am confident he will serve the state of Illinois with honor, ensuring our residents are safe, informed, and prepared. I want to thank Dale Simpson for serving as our acting State Fire Marshal, and deeply appreciate his continued dedication to our state."





Rivera has worked for the Chicago Fire Department since 1990. He began his service as a firefighter, working his way up to become Deputy District Chief. In 2014, Rivera served as the Chief of Operations for the U.S. Security and Protective Services in Chicago. Along with his extensive experience in the field, Rivera has accumulated numerous certifications and honors from institutions ranging from the Department of Homeland Security, Louisiana State University, and the State of Illinois.





"I am truly honored and want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for selecting me to be the next Illinois State Fire Marshal. His incredible staff has made me feel welcome and has helped make this transition very seamless. I look forward to working with the staff at the OSFM, Illinois fire service leaders, members from across the state, and our industry partners to continue to build upon and grow the agency's mission," said incoming Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera. "We have a lot of great things ahead for the OSFM thanks to the hard work and dedication by my predecessors, and I look forward to continuing and expanding this positive momentum. The Chicago Fire Department has been my home for 33 years and I have worked for 10 different fire commissioners, along with numerous other brothers and sisters who have helped shape me into the person and leader that I am today. Thank you to everyone at the Chicago Fire Department for an amazing career and I have truly enjoyed serving the city I love."





Rivera is a member of the City of Chicago Community Advisory Board and the Chicago Firefighter Union. While serving, Rivera received both his Master of Science in Public Administration & Management and Bachelor of Arts in Fire Service Administration from Lewis University.





Dale Simpson was named the Acting Fire Marshal in June of this year after former State Fire Marshal Matt Perez announced his retirement.





"It has been an honor to serve as the Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal continuing to help push the OSFM's mission forward during this time of transition," said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson. "I look forward to working closely with new Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera to help ensure a smooth transition and continue the close partnership between the Illinois Fire Service and the OSFM."





Rivera's effective date is March 7 pending Senate confirmation.