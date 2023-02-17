Lenny Kravitz and David Hindley in Conversation, Now Online

17 Feb 2023

Last night Grammy Award-winning rock star Lenny Kravitz and photographer David Hindley joined with GQ's Mark Anthony Green to discuss the pioneering early years of Kravitz's life in music and his new book, Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years 1989-1993





'I never thought about money or being famous; I just wanted to play my music. It was always about expressing myself truthfully, and it was always about moving forward.' - Lenny Kravitz





As Kravitz recorded and toured for his first three albums - Let Love Rule, Mama Said, and Are You Gonna Go My Way - Hindley was charged with capturing an international star as he was coming into his own. In their candid virtual talk, hosted by New York's 92nd Street Y, Kravitz and Hindley discussed those pivotal years and their longstanding collaboration.





'I just thought David was a cool guy. I wasn't thinking at all about capturing these moments. I was so in the middle of this new adventure in my life - playing my music, having this record deal - I was living it.' - Lenny Kravitz



