Watch Chuck D's Filmed Book Launch Event

17 Feb 2023

Earlier this month, Chuck D appeared on stage at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in conversation with the museum's community and engagement office, Schyler O'Neal. For a sold-out audience of fewer than 200 people, their conversation explored Chuck D's life story and the pivotal role that art has played in the unfolding of his career. The conversation was filmed by StagePilot in association with Genesis Publications, and, last night, premiered for a worldwide audience of online viewers to celebrate the launch of Chuck D's new book,

'In this book, Livin' Loud - it's a wonderful job put together by book creators that have already been in the flow for artists - I got all my heroes in there, and my folks like Flava Flav. And I'm 62; I've got nothing but stories.' - Chuck D

'In 1960.'

'I was born and raised to be an artist. You see musicians who say, "Oh, by the way, I do art, too." No, I'm an artist, and by the way, I do music too.'

In Chuck D's first fine art book, over 250 of his drawings and paintings are being shared - many of fellow titans of the music industry, such as Prince, the Beastie Boys and Bob Dylan - as well as a 13,000-word commentary in which readers are offered unprecedented insight into Chuck D's life story. When O'Neal asked the hip hop pioneer when he began to practise art and howhad come about, Chuck replied,He immediately went on to explain,