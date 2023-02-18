Judges Are Trying to Squeeze in More Trial Dates to Clear Court Backlogs

In a number of state courts, lawyers say judges are trying to squeeze in trials where possible to snake clogged court case schedules. In response, attorneys are changing how they prepare for trial, turning to technology and communicating more with judges to adapt to an increasingly packed schedule.
