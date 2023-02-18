CJP hears pushback on filing old claims against judges

In a report released last month, the committee recommended the Commission on Judicial Performance get rid of California’s statute of limitations in judicial discipline cases. On Tuesday, they heard from several judges who strongly oppose that idea.
