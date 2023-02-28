HRMS Celebrates 20 Years In Business Cheers To 20 Years! HRMS' Recent Recognition

HRMS Solutions Celebrates 20 Years as a Leading HCM Services Provider

Happy 20th anniversary HRMS! As incredible as these 20 years have been, the road ahead is going to be even more fabulous. I’m so excited about our future and what HRMS is going to accomplish!” — Mike Maiorino, CEO & Founder

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMS Solutions, a premier HCM consulting services firm, proudly announces its 20th anniversary this month, and now begins its third decade of providing exceptional service and unprecedented value for organizations partnering with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group).

“Happy 20th anniversary HRMS! It’s been an amazing 20 years!”, proclaimed Mike Maiorino, CEO and Founder. He added, “I’m grateful for our talented team members who believed we could create something different - a better way, the right way - of implementing HCM technology. I’m humbled for all those who remained loyal and dedicated to helping our clients succeed, and for my family who provided unlimited support and encouragement over the years. As incredible as these 20 years have been, the road ahead is going to be even more fabulous. I’m so excited about our future and what HRMS is going to accomplish!”

Founded on the vision of creating trusted advisory and consulting services to those purchasing and implementing HCM technology, HRMS has grown from two people out of a small office in Washington DC to an elite team of experienced sales and service professionals operating across the United States focused solely on servicing UKG customers. "Our mission has always been to become a trusted advisor and partner for our clients by providing an exceptional HCM implementation experience, and HRMS has been doing that for an impressive 20 years. It's a real testament to the dedication and passion of our talented staff,” said Sandi Mundt, VP of Marketing.

“During the last 20 years, there have been significant technology shifts, from on-premises to cloud-based software, and from point solutions to unified platforms not counting a number of HRIS and payroll vendors acquired, merged and even gone out of business,” explained Mr. Maioirino.

As a result of the technology changes, our strategy has also evolved over the last two decades. “Back in 2003, the original vision was to represent a diverse portfolio of HCM vendors in order to be objective and provide our clients a choice; but in 2016, we made the strategic shift to focus 100% of our efforts on supporting a single HCM platform. The impact was immediate. For the first time, every member of our team was working together towards the common goal of supporting every client on the same platform for the first time in company history.” said Mr. Maiorino. “Becoming an exclusive UKG partner allowed HRMS to develop an experienced team of certified consultants to better support UKG clients in their journey with knowledge, speed and reliability.”

Mr. Maiorino and the leadership team believe that the people of HRMS have made the difference, stating “Much of the success today has been due to the people who have been with us along the way.” The HRMS team culture is one of team collaboration within the 100% remote workforce. It is also one of ownership, with members at all levels empowered in decision-making. Team members share knowledge as former practitioners and experienced UKG users, and actively contribute to ongoing business improvements with best practice recommendations to the benefit of HRMS clients. Team members also appreciate the work/life flexibility HRMS affords to both grow professionally and have time for family and interests outside the workplace, as consecutive Great Place To Work awards will attest.

Going forward, challenges include the current uncertainty of economic conditions, the continued commoditization of services, and the battle to find the best talent in the market. “We have managed the business through good times and bad.” added Mr. Maiorino. “I would tell a new client that they can absolutely count on HRMS for longevity, stability, and assurance of continued value and quality support regardless of business cycles, as many of our clients would agree.”

“This significant milestone of 20 years in business represents an exceptional moment in HRMS’ history.” added Ms. Mundt. “We celebrate our past successes, our culture, and our contributions in the world of HCM. We’re also looking ahead to the next chapter and remaining a leader in the UKG community, and the opportunities that await as HCM transformation technologies continue to evolve. For everyone that has been part of our first 20 years we thank you. And for those of you we have yet to meet, we can’t wait to welcome you to the HRMS experience.”