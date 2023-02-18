IUB establishes public hearing timeframe for proposed Summit Carbon pipeline

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued an order that establishes a procedural schedule regarding the application for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit filed by Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC, in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001.

The procedural schedule, shown as Attachment A to today’s order, schedules filing dates for prefiled testimony and intervention and sets October 2023 to January 2024 as the timeframe for the public hearing.

Today’s order also sets a technical conference for 10 a.m. March 15, 2023, in the IUB’s hearing room to discuss logistics for the hearing and how parties and those who have filed for intervention can better understand the procedural schedule and how the remainder of the docket will progress. The IUB intends to hear from the parties about the schedule and to provide information about how the IUB envisions the hearing will be conducted. Specific dates for the hearing will be determined at the technical conference.

Parties and persons who have filed for intervention will be required to file a notice of participation by March 8, 2023, indicating their intent to participate at the technical conference.

The procedural schedule:

Sets a deadline for filing objections and requests for intervention for landowners whose property is subject to a request for eminent domain in Exhibit H’s.

Requires Summit Carbon to send each landowner and known tenant(s) subject to Exhibit H a copy of the procedural schedule, the docket number, and the IUB’s contact information on the same date of the filing of Summit Carbon’s direct testimony, and file an affidavit with the IUB confirming the notification.

Sets a date for filing the IUB staff report after Summit Carbon’s direct testimony is filed.

Includes public comment days designated for commenters and objectors from affected counties to make comments about the proposed hazardous liquid pipeline.

Commenters and objectors will be required to register at least seven days in advance of the dates assigned to affected counties. The IUB will issue a further order that provides information regarding assigned days and how commenters and objectors should pre-register with the IUB to speak.

Summit Carbon filed its petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit with the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001 on January 28, 2022. The company seeks to construct, operate, and maintain approximately 687 miles of 6- to 24-inch diameter pipeline for the transportation of liquefied carbon dioxide within Iowa.