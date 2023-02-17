Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Long To Public Safety Commission

TEXAS, February 17 - February 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott has appointed Larry Long to the Public Safety Commission for a term set to expire on January 1, 2028. The Commission oversees the Texas Department of Public Safety, which enforces laws protecting public safety and provides for the prevention and detection of crime.

Larry Long of Dallas is owner and managing member of L2JL Capital, LLC, and has a real estate license with the Texas Real Estate Commission. Additionally, he is former president and chief executive officer of Texas Wall Systems, Inc. He is a member of the Texas Facilities Commission and former member of the Finance Commission of Texas. Additionally, he is a former chairman and member of the American Diabetes Association Board of Directors, member of the Seed of Effect Board of Advisors, president of Oldcastle Building Envelope, and treasurer of the Turtle Creek Association. Larry and his wife Jana attend Dallas Bible Church in Dallas Texas. Long received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Southern Methodist University. 

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

