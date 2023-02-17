Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,470 in the last 365 days.

ALDOI WELCOMES NEW CHIEF ACTUARY

Contact: Jennifer Bowen
(334) 269-3550

2/17/2023

The Alabama Department of Insurance welcomes Sanjeev Chaudhuri to the role of chief actuary. He joins the department from Alfa Insurance, where he also served as chief actuary.

He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and has more than 20 years of experience, including experience in life insurance, accident and health insurance, and property and casualty.

Chaudhuri has worked in almost all areas of life actuarial practice - financial reporting, asset adequacy analysis, assumption setting, pricing and form filing, compliance and regulatory issues, audit and examination support, controls, valuation, in-force management, reinsurance, and administration and actuarial systems conversions.  He has also worked on rate filings, reserving and modeling of A&H products and rate reviews of P&C products.

He holds a Master of Science in Statistics from Ohio State University and a Master of Science in Mathematics from Bowling Green State University.

You just read:

ALDOI WELCOMES NEW CHIEF ACTUARY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.