ALDOI WELCOMES NEW CHIEF ACTUARY

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

2/17/2023

The Alabama Department of Insurance welcomes Sanjeev Chaudhuri to the role of chief actuary. He joins the department from Alfa Insurance, where he also served as chief actuary.

He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and has more than 20 years of experience, including experience in life insurance, accident and health insurance, and property and casualty.

Chaudhuri has worked in almost all areas of life actuarial practice - financial reporting, asset adequacy analysis, assumption setting, pricing and form filing, compliance and regulatory issues, audit and examination support, controls, valuation, in-force management, reinsurance, and administration and actuarial systems conversions. He has also worked on rate filings, reserving and modeling of A&H products and rate reviews of P&C products.

He holds a Master of Science in Statistics from Ohio State University and a Master of Science in Mathematics from Bowling Green State University.