St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4001160

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: February 12, 2023 at approximately 1511 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 S

TOWN: Thetford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 87

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thacher Smith

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hilton Head Island, SC

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear driver's side

INJURIES: None Reported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sandra Venafro

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front passenger side and driver's side

INJURIES: None Reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 12, 2023 at approximately 1511 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received reports of a two vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S near MM87 in Thetford. Troopers responded to the area and located one of the vehicles, a 2000 Honda Avalon operated by Sandra Venafro, in the breakdown lane. Troopers learned that the Avalon had been side swiped by another vehicle, which did not stop and continued south on the Interstate.

Troopers were able to meet with the other operator on February 17, 2023. The other vehicle, a 2018 Ford F150, was operated by Thacher Smith. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of An Accident.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/19/2023 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.