Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,422 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4001160                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: February 12, 2023 at approximately 1511 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 S

TOWN: Thetford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 87

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thacher Smith

AGE: 21     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hilton Head Island, SC

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear driver's side

INJURIES: None Reported

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sandra Venafro

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, CT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front passenger side and driver's side

INJURIES: None Reported

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On February 12, 2023 at approximately 1511 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received reports of a two vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S near MM87 in Thetford. Troopers responded to the area and located one of the vehicles, a 2000 Honda Avalon operated by Sandra Venafro, in the breakdown lane. Troopers learned that the Avalon had been side swiped by another vehicle, which did not stop and continued south on the Interstate.

 

Troopers were able to meet with the other operator on February 17, 2023. The other vehicle, a 2018 Ford F150, was operated by Thacher Smith. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of An Accident.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/19/2023     0830 hours     

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.