St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4001160
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: February 12, 2023 at approximately 1511 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 S
TOWN: Thetford
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 87
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Thacher Smith
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hilton Head Island, SC
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear driver's side
INJURIES: None Reported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Sandra Venafro
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front passenger side and driver's side
INJURIES: None Reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 12, 2023 at approximately 1511 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received reports of a two vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S near MM87 in Thetford. Troopers responded to the area and located one of the vehicles, a 2000 Honda Avalon operated by Sandra Venafro, in the breakdown lane. Troopers learned that the Avalon had been side swiped by another vehicle, which did not stop and continued south on the Interstate.
Troopers were able to meet with the other operator on February 17, 2023. The other vehicle, a 2018 Ford F150, was operated by Thacher Smith. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of An Accident.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/19/2023 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.