Seasonal highway load restrictions anticipated soon

BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to continued warm weather patterns, seasonal load restrictions may be implemented on North Dakota state highways as temperatures continue to rise.



Cold temperatures, over the next few days, will temporarily pause the thawing of subgrade but will not refreeze it. When temperatures climb back above freezing, the subgrade will quickly continue its thaw.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) utilizes load restrictions to reduce damage to roadways caused by heavy loads, in the spring, when highway pavements are most vulnerable.



The NDDOT uses computer modeling which is verified by subsurface temperature probes to determine when to place spring load restrictions on the highways. This technology helps NDDOT make more informed decisions and can reduce the length of time load restrictions are in place.



Depending on weather conditions, these restrictions typically go into effect starting in the southwest region of the state and remain in effect until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal traffic.



If motorists have overweight loads to move, consider doing it before seasonal load restrictions are placed.



For updated seasonal load restrictions call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Email and text alerts are also available through GovDelivery. For more information visit dot.nd.gov.



- ### -



C O N T A C T:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

