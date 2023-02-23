Tampa Personal Injury Law Firm Anidjar & Levine Makes a Donation to the Scripps Howard Foundation
Anidjar & Levine help people from all walks of life find justice by securing compensation for their injuries.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 18, 2023, Florida law firm, Anidjar & Levine recently donated $2,500 to the Scripps Howard Foundation. The donation went a long way to help child literacy rates and provided money for over 500 books for the children of Tampa.
Senior Partners Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine are both born and raised in Florida and are proud to support the local Tampa community. With local roots, the leadership at Anidjar & Levine makes a conscious effort to give back to the community whenever possible.
In supporting noble causes like child literacy, Anidjar & Levine have been making a positive impact on the Tampa community. In addition to making generous contributions, Anidjar & Levine also make an impact on the lives of their clients by providing aggressive and caring legal counsel to people who have been injured in accidents.
Anidjar & Levine represent Tampa personal injury victims seeking justice. The firm is known for taking cases to trial, to fight for fair compensation for their clients, rather than encouraging them to settle for less than they deserve. The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine maintain a statewide service area stretching from Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando to throughout the South Florida region.
Filing a personal injury lawsuit in Tampa, Florida, can seem intimidating, but when you have experienced legal representation, it doesn’t have to be. The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine have handled thousands of cases just like yours before and they have the experience to get you the compensation that you deserve. If you have been injured in the Tampa Bay area give them a call and see the Anidjar and Levine difference for yourself!
About the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine
The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine assist the victims of traffic accidents, slip and fall injuries, defective products, medical malpractice, and more. They have a primary focus on personal injury law or auto accidents and proudly serve those living in the Tampa Bay area.
