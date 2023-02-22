Anidjar & Levine Sponsor Fire Rescue Event to Help Prevent Wrongful Deaths
The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine proudly sponsored the Annual Florida Rescue Challenge 2022 to help prevent wrongful deaths.Miami
As a legal firm with a focus on personal injury law, the attorneys at Anidjar & Levine help clients win lawsuits involving wrongful death cliams.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 14, 2022, as annual sponsors of the fire rescue competition hosted by NAVRA and Miami Dade County Fire Rescue, Anidjar & Levine takes great pride in sponsoring events to help keep Florida families safe.
As a legal firm with a focus on personal injury law, the attorneys at Anidjar & Levine help clients win lawsuits involving wrongful death cliams. While nothing can ever truly replace the loss of a loved one, filing a wrongful death lawsuit can at least bring some form of justice to the family.
Filing a wrongful death lawsuit is about more than seeking a dollar amount in compensation; it’s about holding the negligent party responsible for their action and helping families find closure. At the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine, we support our local communities, our first responders, and we support justice for the injured.
At the fire rescue competition sponsored by Anidjar & Levine, people got to see the amazing work that our first responders do everytime they come to work. Day in and day out they save local peoples lives and help prevent further injuries. Unfortunately, there are scenarios in which it is too late to save someone, and when their death is caused by third-party negligence, that party should be held responsible. If you think your loved one may have been a victim of wrongful death in Miami, Anidjar & Levine can help.
The legal team at the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine has a focus on Florida personal injury law. Led by Senior Partners Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine, the firm has a penchant for making generous contributions to our local communities.
Glen Levine - Partner at the Law Firms of Anidjar and Levine