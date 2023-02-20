The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Welcome Attorney William McAfee
The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine have hired experienced trial lawyer William McAfee as their Orlando Managing Partner.
Persuasion starts with knowing your audience. When you truly know your audience, real communication, and understanding can begin.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine are proud to announce that William McAfee will be joining their esteemed legal team as a Florida trial lawyer and the Orlando managing partner. With 35 years of trial practice, William McAfee has completed over 100 civil jury trials. Over 60 of those trials took place in just the last five years.
— William McAfee
His passion for helping people defend themselves by taking lawsuits to trial stems from a lifelong determination to fight bullies. Mentor, Don Keenan, explained that childhood imprints form our future behavior at a subconscious level, something that he took to heart when considering how his protectiveness over his brother during childhood led to an enduring disdain for bullies.
When his younger brother was frequently bullied for having a mental handicap, young McAfee would defend him at every opportunity. As a member of the legal team at the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine, William McAfee will be in similar company, as the firm strives to offer assistance to those who cannot stand up for themselves after an accident. William McAfee understands that insurance companies can often be bullies, and when you’re feeling bullied by your insurance company, he stands ready to protect you under the law, just like he does for his own family.
William McAfee is quick to point out how Aristotle, Rapaille, and Luntz understood the art of persuasion. Persuasion starts with knowing your audience. When you truly know your audience, real communication, and understanding can begin. Empathy is also one of his strengths. This ability to empathize helps him identify with the victim’s pain and motivates him to fight the party that is causing the client’s trauma in court. Floridians looking for a personal injury lawyer that has the confidence to take a lawsuit against their insurance company to trial, should contact William McAfee at Anidjar & Levine and set up a free consultation.
About the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine - Orlando Personal Injury Attorneys
The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine serve the people of the great state of Florida. Their attorneys have a focus on personal injury law and are known for making generous contributions to the communities they serve in.
