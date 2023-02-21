Buffalo-Niagara REALTOR® association selects RE-Target® to grow member engagement, targeted advertising

About

SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (SavvyCards) for companies, products and business professionals. More than 200,000 business professionals use SavvyCard to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. SavvyCard’s RE-Target® product is a communications program that delivers segmented messaging and advertising within an MLS or member dashboard, reaching agents where they are most active to increase engagement and generate meaningful non-dues revenue for clients. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates, is combined with RE-Target®, associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

Learn more about SavvyCard.