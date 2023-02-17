Friday, February 17

Bipartisan bill to rollback WA vehicular pursuit laws advances

Laws regarding vehicular pursuits in Washington state could again get a makeover under legislation that passed out of committee on Thursday. The House Community Safety, Justice, and Reentry Committee voted nearly unanimously to pass the measure. Sponsored by Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Rep. Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, the substitute version of House Bill 1363 would restore the reasonable suspicion threshold for police to pursue drivers they believe have committed one of six particular crimes. Officers could also engage in pursuits if the suspect poses a “serious risk of harm to others” under the proposal. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Getty Images)

A pair of rent stabilization bills are making their way through the Washington state Legislature. Rent stabilization is very different from rent control. Rent stabilization permits landlords to set the rent at any level that they want, before the renter rents from them. Rent stabilization allows landlords to raise the rent to whatever they want after a renter leaves a unit. While the renter occupies the unit, however, rent increases would be capped at 3% to 7% per year. The idea aims to guard against massive rent increases. Continue reading at KUOW. (Chris Robert)

Democratic State Representative Marcus Riccelli of Spokane introduced House Bill 1238 which would provide meals to all requesting students without charge. In Washington, the House Committee on Education has advanced HB 1238, and it has been referred to the Appropriations Committee. After the House Appropriations Committee, it can head to the floor for a vote. The state constitution says providing basic education to all students is a primary duty of the Legislature. HB 1238 would include free meals for all in the legal definition of basic education. Continue reading at Seattle Medium.

