Maine DOE Update February 17, 2023

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has partnered with News Center Maine for the third year in a row to highlight the voices of teachers and school staff sharing why they #LoveTeaching during a weeklong national campaign. | More

The Maine Child Nutrition office has created a new webpage dedicated to culturally diverse culinary videos, recipes and resources that are available for Child Nutrition Programs, including the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and the Summer Food Service Program. | More

The 2nd Annual Educator Summit is scheduled for August 7 through August 10, 2023, at the Augusta Civic Center. The Maine Department of Education is currently seeking presenters from Maine’s education field. | More

The Maine Department of Education is issuing a call for student and educator team breakout session proposals for any of the three events that are part of the 20th Annual MLTI Student Conference. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) will be hosting a T-shirt Design Competition for participating students at MLTI schools in grades 6 through 9. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking individuals who are invested in identifying and reducing barriers to school attendance for Maine students. | More

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering its Agriculture Leadership Ambassador program from March 7–April 18. The program, open to all teens ages 14–18, will focus on understanding the Maine food system, exploring careers and building advocacy skills. | More

Applications are now open for the 2nd Annual Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute. | More

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is seeking nominations for the 2023 National History Teacher of the Year. | More

Maine DOE team member Steve Airoldi is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Steve.. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Augusta Adult and Community Education is partnering with the Maine Veterans’ Homes-Augusta to offer an, “Earn While You Learn” Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program. The purpose of the partnership is to increase and strengthen Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training in the Augusta area and prepare participants for employment within the healthcare industry within the state. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

As a reminder, the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education is hosting a Special Topic Series around inclusivity and multi-tiered systems of support through the winter and spring months. Upcoming topics include: Word-Level Reading Problems – Implications for Instruction and Intervention and Supporting All Students: How the PBIS Framework is Inclusive for All | More

The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team is happy to announce the next step in the Transition to Kindergarten training series. In 2022, the Transition to Kindergarten module series and facilitator guide focused on building community-wide understanding of kindergarten readiness and the impact of high-quality transition practices on children, families, schools, and communities was released. This 4-part series, as well as several other useful resources related to kindergarten transitions, can be found on the Transitioning to Kindergarten webpages. | More

Are you looking to increase math confidence in students and staff and build a positive math culture within your school? Math4ME is for YOU!! | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

The Learning Through Technology Team, in the Office of Innovation, is looking for an experienced Project Manager for the Maine Learning Technology Initiative. | More View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here