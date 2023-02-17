Submit Release
Seeking Student Submissions for MLTI Student Conference 2023 T-Shirt Design Competition 

The Maine Department of Education’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) will be hosting a T-shirt Design Competition for participating students at MLTI schools in grades 6 through 9. 

The theme for the 20th annual MLTI Student Conference is “DiveRightIn” (Dive Right In) and all submissions should include the text “DiveRightIn” as a central feature of the design. The conceptual theme is focused around water and primary events at the conference will use that theme. 

A panel of judges will choose a winning design. The winning design will be printed on t-shirts that will be worn by everyone at the 20th Annual MLTI Student Conference, which will be held three events this year!   

Review T-Shirt Design Competition eligibility and submission guidelines 

Competition Timeline & Important Dates 

  • Competition opens: February 16, 2023 
  • T-shirt designs due:  March 15th, 2023 (no late entries will be accepted) 
  • Finalists selected and Winner Announced: March 20th, 2023.  

Submit your entry with this 2023 MLTI Student Conference T-Shirt Design Competition Submission Form 

For more information or answers to questions, please contact: Jon Graham, Digital Learning Specialist, Maine Learning Technology Initiative at jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov  

 

