Seeking Student Submissions for MLTI Student Conference 2023 T-Shirt Design Competition 

The Maine Department of Education’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) will be hosting a T-shirt Design Competition for participating students at MLTI schools in grades 6 through 9.

The theme for the 20th annual MLTI Student Conference is “DiveRightIn” (Dive Right In) and all submissions should include the text “DiveRightIn” as a central feature of the design. The conceptual theme is focused around water and primary events at the conference will use that theme.

A panel of judges will choose a winning design. The winning design will be printed on t-shirts that will be worn by everyone at the 20th Annual MLTI Student Conference, which will be held three events this year!

Review T-Shirt Design Competition eligibility and submission guidelines

Competition Timeline & Important Dates

Competition opens: February 16, 2023

T-shirt designs due: March 15th, 2023 (no late entries will be accepted)

Finalists selected and Winner Announced: March 20th, 2023.

Submit your entry with this 2023 MLTI Student Conference T-Shirt Design Competition Submission Form

For more information or answers to questions, please contact: Jon Graham, Digital Learning Specialist, Maine Learning Technology Initiative at jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov