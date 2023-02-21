Dr. Dave Presenting and Book Signing at the Tucson Festival of Books 2023

About

KnolShare (Knoll Share) helps people become more efficient, productive and agile in their career. Achieve your awesomeness in business and personal growth! KnolShare enriches their clients’ leadership skills through lean thinking and agility training to achieve value delivery goals from concept to cash. The journey begins either online courses or face-to-face training and enablement, followed by hands-on activities with leaders and teams to achieve your goals. Dr. Dave Cornelius is a Servant Leader at KnolShare.org. He is an entrepreneur, coach and trainer, and serves his community. His mantra is Helping People Achieve Awesomeness. Dave has helped Fortune 500 to Fortune 50 companies deliver over one billion dollars in customer value throughout his career using software and technology platforms. He is also an advisor at Tech Launch Arizona, a University of Arizona initiative focused on commercializing UA-created technologies and innovations. Dr. Cornelius is the founder of 5 Saturdays Agile Education, a program that enables high school students to pursue a career in technology and business.

Helping People Achieve Awesomeness