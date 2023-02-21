Dr. Dave Presenting and Book Signing at the Tucson Festival of Books 2023

Dr. Dave presenting and book signing at booth 445 on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and Sunday, March 5, 2023 - University of Arizona mall.

That rare kind of book that not only clearly explains a series of abstract concepts but is also a pleasure to read.”
— Confirmed customer
TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Belonging and Healing: Creating awesomeness for yourself and others” Reveals Rare Insight into Workspace Dynamics and How to increase belonging and healing within organizations.

“Deliver Value: Happy Contributing people, Satisfied Customers, and Thriving Business” is that rare kind of book that not only clearly explains a series of abstract concepts but is also a pleasure to read.

Dr. Dave presenting and book signing at booth 445 on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and Sunday, March 5, 2023 - University of Arizona mall. The first presentation is focused on Belonging and Healing. Belonging is a basic human need. We all need to feel like we belong. Dave Cornelius draws upon the powerful philosophy of Ubuntu to deliver a simple roadmap to building positive teams and relationships, improving engagement and performance.

The second presentation is focused on Deliver Value. A sprawling investigation and narrative brimming with real-life examples, first-person accounts, historical case studies, and fictional stories - including fictional character Ashanti MWendo, the new chief product innovator at a fictional progressive company called Avant-Garde Realities (AGR) — each carefully crafted, told, and curated.

Dave Cornelius is a business, executive, organizational, and agile coach, and trainer that has been in the forefront of some of the biggest Transformation initiatives in most industries — he has shared his vision through five books and continues to inform and delights his audience with KnolShare with Dr. Dave, a thriving podcast and blog. Belonging and Healing: Creating awesomeness for yourself and others, is now available in eBook and print at Amazon. Deliver Value: Happy Contributing people, Satisfied Customers, and Thriving Business, is now available in eBook and print at Amazon.

Dave A Cornelius
KnolShare
+1 714-504-1268
Resiliently You!

Dr. Dave Presenting and Book Signing at the Tucson Festival of Books 2023

Dave A Cornelius
KnolShare
+1 714-504-1268
KnolShare
6460 E. Grant Road, #32952
Tucson, Arizona, 85715-9998
United States
+1 520-443-0072
About

KnolShare (Knoll Share) helps people become more efficient, productive and agile in their career. Achieve your awesomeness in business and personal growth! KnolShare enriches their clients’ leadership skills through lean thinking and agility training to achieve value delivery goals from concept to cash. The journey begins either online courses or face-to-face training and enablement, followed by hands-on activities with leaders and teams to achieve your goals. Dr. Dave Cornelius is a Servant Leader at KnolShare.org. He is an entrepreneur, coach and trainer, and serves his community. His mantra is Helping People Achieve Awesomeness. Dave has helped Fortune 500 to Fortune 50 companies deliver over one billion dollars in customer value throughout his career using software and technology platforms. He is also an advisor at Tech Launch Arizona, a University of Arizona initiative focused on commercializing UA-created technologies and innovations. Dr. Cornelius is the founder of 5 Saturdays Agile Education, a program that enables high school students to pursue a career in technology and business.

Helping People Achieve Awesomeness

