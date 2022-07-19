New Book, “Belonging and Healing: Creating awesomeness for yourself and others"
With his latest book, Belonging and Healing, Dr. Dave A. Cornelius embarks on a journey of discovery on his reader’s behalf, delivering a detailed account of what the Ubuntu principles are and how they can better the individual and the group. A sprawling investigation and narrative brimming with real-life examples, first-person accounts, and historical case studies - including those of Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu — each carefully drafted, told, and curated.
Belonging and Healing powerfully shows age-old wisdom under the light of a new contemporary setting. Dr. Cornelius propels us through a compelling, through-provoking tale that explores how the Ubuntu principles can radically improve and shift the workspace paradigm — safeguarding and securing the psychological and physical well-being of colleagues and staff members. How such principles can boost engagement and performance and create invigorating spaces for people of unique backgrounds.
“By coupling the sense of belonging with a sincere focus on the diverse level of healing that may be required to obtain this state of being, Dr. Dave has written a book that not only informs, but also has the potential to significantly improve the overall performance of individuals and organizations.”
“Dr. Dave” is a business, executive, and organizational coach that has been in the forefront of some of the biggest Transformation initiatives in most industries — he has shared his vision through four (4) previous books and continues to inform and delight his audience with KnolShare with Dr. Dave, a thriving podcast and blog. His newest book, Belonging and Healing: Creating awesomeness for yourself and others, is now available in eBook and print at Amazon.
