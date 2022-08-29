A Game-Changing Framework for Evaluating What It Means to Deliver Value

If we value ourselves and other people, it is easier to see the value that we deliver in our family, our local and global community, and our place of work.”
— Dr. Dave Cornelius
TUCSON, PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book, “Deliver Value: Happy Contributing people, Satisfied Customers, and Thriving Business” is that rare kind of book that not only clearly explains a series of abstract concepts but is also a pleasure to read. Dr. Cornelius uses fictional stories as modern-day fables to help explain what it looks like to deliver value in the real world.

With his latest book, Deliver Value, Dr. Dave A. Cornelius embarks on a journey of discovery on his reader’s behalf, delivering a detailed account of what does delivering value look like in the 21st century – Future of work. A sprawling investigation and narrative brimming with real-life examples, first-person accounts, historical case studies, and fictional stories - including fictional character Ashanti MWendo, the new chief product innovator at a fictional progressive company called Avant-Garde Realities (AGR) — each carefully crafted, told, and curated.

Deliver Value powerfully shows age-old wisdom under the light of a new contemporary setting. In addition to these fictional stories, Dr. Cornelius also shares interviews with four business leaders to provide real-world examples of what value means in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world.

In this landmark book, Dr. Cornelius takes a renaissance view of the 21st century and future of work. He explains what delivering value means for individuals, businesses, and our society. The truth is much of our culture wants value from people, projects, and goals. Deliver Value is essential reading for every business owner, executive, manager, entrepreneur, and anyone who cares about the future of work.


Dave Cornelius is a business, executive, organizational, and agile coach that has been in the forefront of some of the biggest Transformation initiatives in most industries — he has shared his vision through four (4) previous books and continues to inform and delights his audience with KnolShare with Dr. Dave, a thriving podcast and blog. His newest book, Deliver Value: Happy Contributing people, Satisfied Customers, and Thriving Business, is now available in eBook and print at Amazon.
A Game-Changing Framework for Evaluating What It Means to Deliver Value

KnolShare (Knoll Share) helps people become more efficient, productive and agile in their career. Achieve your awesomeness in business and personal growth! KnolShare enriches their clients’ leadership skills through lean thinking and agility training to achieve value delivery goals from concept to cash. The journey begins either online courses or face-to-face training and enablement, followed by hands-on activities with leaders and teams to achieve your goals. Dr. Dave Cornelius is a Servant Leader at KnolShare.org. He is an entrepreneur, coach and trainer, and serves his community. His mantra is Helping People Achieve Awesomeness. Dave has helped Fortune 500 to Fortune 50 companies deliver over one billion dollars in customer value throughout his career using software and technology platforms. He is also an advisor at Tech Launch Arizona, a University of Arizona initiative focused on commercializing UA-created technologies and innovations. Dr. Cornelius is the founder of 5 Saturdays Agile Education, a program that enables high school students to pursue a career in technology and business.

A Game-Changing Framework for Evaluating What It Means to Deliver Value
