Rising Star Takes the Helm: Pacific Resort Rarotonga Appoints Arana Edwards as Head Chef

Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Arana Edwards to the role of Head Chef of Pacific Resort Rarotonga (PRR).

Trained at the Cook Islands Tertiary Training Institution, Chef Arana is a Cook Islander and has been employed with Pacific Resort since 2016. Throughout this time, Arana has worked his way up to the senior position of Head Chef.

Arana has represented PRR in many competitions in Rarotonga, including coming 3rd in the poultry section of the Grill Masters competition, 2nd runner-up in the 2020 Cook Islands Chefs Association Culinary Competition, and 3rd in the Rarotonga Innovative Cocktail Championship. He also supported the Chefs Association in catering for the delegates of the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) in 2022 and was the PRR Employee of the Year in 2017.

Pacific Resort Regional Manager, Ani Thompson, advises, “Growth and development of our people is paramount in our organisation. We recognise hard work and talent and encourage career progression from within our teams. We are excited to have Chef Arana lead our kitchen brigade.”

Pacific Resort Rarotonga’s Sandals Restaurant offers international cuisine with Cook Islands flavour-bursting fusion, providing an authentic and boutique restaurant experience.