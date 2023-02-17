Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,435 in the last 365 days.

Rising Star Takes the Helm: Pacific Resort Rarotonga Appoints Arana Edwards as Head Chef

Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Arana Edwards to the role of Head Chef of Pacific Resort Rarotonga (PRR).

Trained at the Cook Islands Tertiary Training Institution, Chef Arana is a Cook Islander and has been employed with Pacific Resort since 2016. Throughout this time, Arana has worked his way up to the senior position of Head Chef.

Arana has represented PRR in many competitions in Rarotonga, including coming 3rd in the poultry section of the Grill Masters competition, 2nd runner-up in the 2020 Cook Islands Chefs Association Culinary Competition, and 3rd in the Rarotonga Innovative Cocktail Championship. He also supported the Chefs Association in catering for the delegates of the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) in 2022 and was the PRR Employee of the Year in 2017.

Pacific Resort Regional Manager, Ani Thompson, advises, “Growth and development of our people is paramount in our organisation. We recognise hard work and talent and encourage career progression from within our teams. We are excited to have Chef Arana lead our kitchen brigade.”

Pacific Resort Rarotonga’s Sandals Restaurant offers international cuisine with Cook Islands flavour-bursting fusion, providing an authentic and boutique restaurant experience.

You just read:

Rising Star Takes the Helm: Pacific Resort Rarotonga Appoints Arana Edwards as Head Chef

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.