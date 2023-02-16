Telegram of condolences from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 16 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a telegram of condolences from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, which reads:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

Please accept our deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of snow avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province.

I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this natural disaster.”