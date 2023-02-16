Telegram of condolences from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 16 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a condolence telegram from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, which reads:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

It is with deep sorrow that I received the news of the death of people as a result of an avalanche in the city of Khorog, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province of the Republic of Tajikistan, which occurred on February 15, 2023.

On behalf of the entire people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and share their grief.

I ask the Almighty for a speedy recovery of the injured."