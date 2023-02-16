Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,473 in the last 365 days.

Telegram of condolences from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 16 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a condolence telegram from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, which reads:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

It is with deep sorrow that I received the news of the death of people as a result of an avalanche in the city of Khorog, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province of the Republic of Tajikistan, which occurred on February 15, 2023.

On behalf of the entire people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and share their grief.

I ask the Almighty for a speedy recovery of the injured."

You just read:

Telegram of condolences from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.