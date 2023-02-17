Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,473 in the last 365 days.

Telegram of condolences from the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a telegram of condolences from the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, which reads:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

In the Republic of Belarus, the news of human casualties and numerous destructions caused by snow avalanches in different regions of the Republic of Tajikistan was received with great concern and sympathy.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, I express deep condolences to you and the families of the victims.

I ask you to convey the words of sincere support and wishes for recovery to the victims. We very much hope for the speedy elimination of the consequences of the disaster and the return to the normal rhythm of life in the affected areas.”

You just read:

Telegram of condolences from the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.