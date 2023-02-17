Telegram of condolences from the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a telegram of condolences from the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, which reads:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

In the Republic of Belarus, the news of human casualties and numerous destructions caused by snow avalanches in different regions of the Republic of Tajikistan was received with great concern and sympathy.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, I express deep condolences to you and the families of the victims.

I ask you to convey the words of sincere support and wishes for recovery to the victims. We very much hope for the speedy elimination of the consequences of the disaster and the return to the normal rhythm of life in the affected areas.”