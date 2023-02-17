Telegram of condolences from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a telegram of condolences from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, which reads:

“Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of citizens of friendly Tajikistan as a result of avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province.

Expressing to Your Excellency, as well as to the fraternal people of friendly Tajikistan, my condolences in connection with this tragic event, I ask the Almighty to grant the deceased God's inexhaustible mercy, and their relatives and friends - patience, and for the victims - a speedy and complete recovery."