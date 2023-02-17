Telegram of condolences from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a telegram of condolences from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which reads:

“Dear Emomali Sharipovich!

With great regret, I took the tragic news of the death of people as a result of an avalanche in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Sharing the bitterness of irreparable loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I ask you to convey sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured."