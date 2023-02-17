Telegram of condolences from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - In connection with the tragic consequences of the avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received a telegram of condolences from the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, which reads:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the numerous casualties, injuries and destruction as a result of avalanches in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At this difficult moment, on behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as on my own behalf, I ask you to convey the words of sympathy and support to all the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.”