Senate Bill 359 Printer's Number 297
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
359
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, DILLON, SANTARSIERO, BARTOLOTTA,
REGAN, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, VOGEL AND DUSH,
FEBRUARY 16, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 16, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in procurement organization, further providing for
powers and duties of Department of General Services and
providing for limited contract adjustment due to construction
material price escalation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 321 of Title 62 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 321. Powers and duties.
Except as otherwise specifically provided in this part, the
department shall have the following powers and duties:
(1) Procure or supervise the procurement of all
supplies, services and construction needed by executive
agencies and those independent agencies for which the
department acts as purchasing agency. Procurement authority
may be delegated in writing by the Secretary of General
Services.
(2) Exercise general supervision and control over all
