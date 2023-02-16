Senate Bill 359 Printer's Number 297

PENNSYLVANIA, February 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 297

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

359

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, DILLON, SANTARSIERO, BARTOLOTTA,

REGAN, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, VOGEL AND DUSH,

FEBRUARY 16, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 16, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in procurement organization, further providing for

powers and duties of Department of General Services and

providing for limited contract adjustment due to construction

material price escalation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 321 of Title 62 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 321. Powers and duties.

Except as otherwise specifically provided in this part, the

department shall have the following powers and duties:

(1) Procure or supervise the procurement of all

supplies, services and construction needed by executive

agencies and those independent agencies for which the

department acts as purchasing agency. Procurement authority

may be delegated in writing by the Secretary of General

Services.

(2) Exercise general supervision and control over all

