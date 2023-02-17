William Hill offers a memoir about his way to financial freedom as an American
A memoir about a potato farmer's rise to power and success, as well as the injustice of having it all taken awayYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One thing is clear in our fast-paced world: hard work makes the dream come true. People struggle to support themselves and live their lives in the hopes that their dreams would come true everywhere in the world. Working extra shifts, taking on part-time work, and making enormous sacrifices are all part of the struggle that people go through to achieve their goals. People like William Hill have fought to gain what they have despite the odds.
William Hill writes about his life and how he strived to improve and change his predestined life of potato farming. In his book, Where is the Justice? Second Edition, he writes his struggles to a better life, detailing his experiences from childhood working on their family potato farm up until his battle with the government to take back what was taken from him.
A truly fascinating read that is well suited for a variety of readers, the author’s touch of flair and attention to detail allows readers to peek into the veil of his life and live through his eyes – allowing his words to flow right out of the pages of the book and inspiring those who read it. A true master of his craft breathing words into life.
Ready to read about a life filled with adventure? Curious on the events following the loss of their possessions and how they fought back against those who took it from them? Then saddle up and get ready to giddyup as William Hill breezes through his memoir titled Where is the Justice? Second Edition.
