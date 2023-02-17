COVID-19 Daily Update 2-17-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 17, 2023, there has been one death reported since the last report, with a total of 7,926 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 50-year old female from Cabell County. “Staying up-to-date on COVID-19 boosters provides the best defense against the virus,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We share our sympathies with the families and friends who have lost someone due to COVID-19.”

With the federal public health emergency set to expire on May 11, 2023, DHHR is updating the COVID-19 dashboard metrics to better reflect the current response to the pandemic. As part of this update, beginning today, COVID-19 dashboard updates will occur weekly on Wednesdays. The next COVID-19 update will be on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.



