Sip Scotch & Snack: The Gin Joint to Host 3-Course Tasting Dinner with Bruichladdich Distillery
Popular Charleston Cocktail Joint to Host Special Tasting Dinner EventCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that collaborations with brilliant minds in the food and beverage industry have incredible results, which is why Charleston’s The Gin Joint is partnering with Bruichladdich Distillery on Thursday, March 2nd at 6:30 pm to host a three-course tasting dinner. This limited, reservation-only, dinner will feature a welcome cocktail with Botanist Gin, followed by three courses paired perfectly with a range of single malt scotch whiskys distilled by Bruichladdich. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase a supplemental, rare release from the distillery.
The Tasting Dinner with Bruichladdich Distillery Company will take place at The Gin Joint at 182 East Bay Street and will cost $95 a head plus tax and gratuity. Please email drinkproper@theginjoint.com to reserve your spot and purchase tickets.
“This intimate evening of food and drinks is sure to be an enjoyable experience for all who attend,” says Wells Bolt, owner of The Gin Joint. “This is not your average night out — with such limited space, it’s important everyone marks their calendars and joins us for an evening you won’t want to miss!”
The Tasting Dinner with Bruichladdich Distillery Company will boast a menu consisting of :
Amuse Buche — The Botanist Welcome Punch + Raw oyster with juniper and citrus mignonette, seabean Roasted oyster with caramelized leek and bone marrow compound butter, breadcrumb
Course 1 —The Classic Laddie + Crudo, SC Strawberries, Cucamelon, Fennel, Verjus, Espelette
Course 2 — Port Charlotte Heavily Peated 10 year + Filet of Beef, Potato, Kumquat, Snow Peas, Charred Leek
Course 3 — Bruichladdich Islay Barley 2013 + Toasted Barley Pudding, Almond, Rhubarb, Burnt Sugar Glass
Supplemental (+35) — Octomore + Brioche, Cheese, Jam
*Please note The Gin Joint will not be accommodating allergies or dietary restrictions this time.
The Gin Joint has been offering an expansive list of classics alongside a rotating seasonal menu since 2010. With press such as being ranked the Best Cocktails in Charleston, the team prides itself on crafting unique experiences for each customer. Check out their full menu here.
