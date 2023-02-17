Two-way geofenced broadcast messaging from SOLV Technology is changing the communications landscape

A tool to gather Intelligence and Raise Awareness

Two-way geofenced broadcast messaging from SOLV Technology is changing the communications landscape for Governments, political parties & LEA's globally.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two-way geofenced broadcast messaging from SOLV Technology is changing the communications landscape for Governments, political parties, law enforcement agencies, emergency services and NGOs the world over.

Getting your message out there using internet advertising is nothing new but targeting your message to specific geolocations in near real-time and enabling the public to respond anonymously whilst collecting and using none of their personal data most certainly is!

Although the SOLV messaging platform was designed with law enforcement in mind, its’ innovators quickly realised that the uses for SOLV were far reaching and more importantly so did the many any varied organisations that have since approached them to seek support for their public messaging campaigns. What started as an effort to support the police with their witness appeals and information and alert campaigns has rapidly become an important tool in the arsenal of many charities, NGOs and government agencies.

SOLV currently supports organisations in 5 continents and as many languages with public information broadcasts, witness appeals, warnings, signposting, election campaigns and disinformation countering to name a few.

Not only is the team at SOLV Technology able to support clients with getting a message out to the public in a geofenced area, but it can also support with the design of the message so that it corresponds with the specific media consumption, interests, biases, trends, and behavioural cues of the citizens in question.

The team at SOLV Technology are experts in research and advertising underpinned by Artificial Intelligence they provide their clients with the ability to understand the consumption of media and rank ideas and sentiment and in turn assist them to respond with messaging that that forms part of a defensive strategy designed specifically to counteract, strengthen, or dismiss the outlook, stance, or viewpoint of a population.

Matt Harty CEO explains that “The data signals that we gather from the internet are too large for any one person to process so by using powerful AI capabilities we focus on the context and challenges for each campaign, in short, as far as SOLV is concerned N = Everyone. We offer bespoke services to government agencies and political parties that harness the power of information and Intelligence and PR and Advertising Processes to plan, reach and persuade the public, thereby creating successful messaging campaigns no matter the end goal.

Delivering Signals Intelligence and Cyber Intelligence solutions to Government and Military clients in challenging environments. Our team of Intelligence professionals have the experience to deliver the right capability to achieve your objectives.

