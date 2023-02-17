Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations in the Texas Hill Country
Divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultationsFREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce Fredericksburg is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Fredericksburg divorce professionals will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Fredericksburg residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist for free to learn more about their divorce options.
“We’re excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and offer free consultations with divorce professionals in the Texas Hill Country,” Collaborative Divorce Fredericksburg President Tom Carnes said. “Our goal is to promote the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce while minimizing the use of the court system and maximizing the parties’ control over resolution.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The collaborative divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Tom Carnes is a trained mediator and collaborative divorce attorney who is a member of Collaborative Divorce Fredericksburg, Collaborative Divorce Texas and the Collaborative Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. Tom mediates both business and family law disputes and has achieved the highest peer reviewed rating of “AV” by Martindale. He worked in commercial litigation for a decade before establishing his own law firm in 2002. Learn more about Tom Carnes and his law firm at thomaspcarnes.com.
