MDC invites public to crappie program on March 9

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In Missouri, crappie fishing is an activity that’s as near and dear to many anglers as any other outdoors pastime. Angler surveys show crappie are among the most fished-for sportfish in the state.

Experienced anglers can add to their crappie knowledge at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Fishing Skills: Advanced Crappie Fishing Clinic.” This program will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on March 9 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The nature center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189701

At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker and local crappie guides will discuss some of the advanced techniques and strategies that will help anglers hook this popular sportfish. Topics will include

Doodle-socking

Spider rigging

Dock fishing

Using live bait

Jigging

How to fish a brush pile

How to fish standing timber

How to use a lake map to locate crappie

Introduction to modern electronics

Crappie regulations, with an emphasis on those that apply to Pomme de Terre, Stockton, Table Rock, and Fellows lakes will also be discussed. For more information about this program, e-mail Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.