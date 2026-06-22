Join MDC for a Get Started with Hunting in Missouri virtual presentation on July 1

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St. LOUIS, Mo.— Frog hunting is already underway and fall hunting seasons begin in the Show-Me-State with dove season on September 1—merely two months away. Have you ever wanted to hunt in Missouri but didn't know where to start?

If so, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites you to join a virtual Get Started with Hunting in Missouri presentation on Wednesday, July 1 from 6 – 7 p.m. The program is free and open to anyone age six years and up.

“This is meant to be a very basic class to introduce people to the idea of hunting and the first steps they can take to get them started on their journey,” said Nicki Wheaton, MDC conservation educator.

The online program will focus on the late summer through early winter hunting opportunities that Missouri offers. It will discuss the process and requirements to get Hunter Education certified, deadlines to register for managed hunts, different places to hunt, and upcoming programs that can help anyone take the first steps in their hunting journey.

New hunters can will learn about apprentice permits and mentored hunts. Of course, the variety of game Missouri has for hunters pursue; key hunting regulations will be featured as well. We will also discuss why hunting is important and different game you can hunt, regulations, mentored hunts, and programs that are coming up to take next steps.

There will be a Q&A period after the program.

The Get Started with Hunting in Missouri is a free online event, but advanced online registration is required by going to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTZ. A Webex link for this program will be sent by email the day of the event. Attendees should check junk mail folders if no email is received.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.