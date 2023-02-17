Swan Island Networks & ELERTS Bring Proactive Physical Threat Intelligence and Risk Management Capability to Customers
Swan Island Networks & ELERTS partner to deliver proactive physical threat intelligence and risk management solutions to US and global customersPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks and ELERTS have partnered to provide industry leading solutions to US and global customers needing “see something say something” situational awareness and proactive physical security intelligence.
“When I saw the ease of capturing real-time field intelligence through the ELERTS solution” Swan Island’s CEO, Pete O’Dell, asserted. “I immediately saw the synergy with TX360’s global open-source physical security intelligence monitoring.”
“Getting the full operational picture and responding quickly and effectively means better risk mitigation for customers in all business and government sectors,” said Ed English, CEO of ELERTS. “By enabling people with mobile phones to immediately and discreetly report concerns, we provide vital real-time information to control centers to proactively respond to incidents.”
The solutions are available for entities who want to reduce the risk to lives, property, brand and operational continuity through preparedness and communications. Deployment of both solutions can be done quickly; within hours if a critical event demands an immediate response.
About Swan Island Networks:
Swan Island Networks offers TX360 and TX Global as cloud-based situational awareness and intelligence services that are reliable, scalable, easy to use, interoperable, and affordable. TX360 is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting Global Security Operations Centers and security and operations teams around the world. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com or email info@swanisland.net.
Contact:
Pete O’Dell, CEO pete.odell@swanisland.net, 202-460-9207
About ELERTS:
ELERTS offers the See Say® communication platform for 360° situational awareness and early detection of threats to safety and customer experience. With crowdsourced incident reporting – enhanced by geolocation intel and AI, organizations can truly embrace the See Something, 'Say Something' mantra. With increased visibility, operations centers are better able to manage risk by proactively responding before an incident becomes more serious and costly. Over 35 leading transportation agencies and four of the busiest airports in North America rely on the See Say platform as their go-to solution for crowdsourced incident reporting. For more information, please visit https:elerts.com or send email to info@elerts.com
Contact:
Ed English, CEO, ede@elerts.com, 877-256-1971
