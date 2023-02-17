DigDeep Honored with Gold and Silver in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards
A child on the Navajo Nation enjoys clean running water installed by human rights organization DigDeep.
The human rights nonprofit was honored in two categories: Nonprofit Leader of the Year, and Research Projects/Publications.
The US water crisis is too large for any one organization to solve alone: we urge policymakers, corporate leaders and philanthropists to join us in closing the US water access gap once and for all.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigDeep, the human rights organization working to ensure every American has access to clean running water and proper sanitation at home, has won Gold and Silver in two different categories in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards. Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide.
— George McGraw, Founder and CEO of DigDeep
George McGraw, the founder and CEO of DigDeep, won Gold in the Human & Civil Rights category: Nonprofit Leader of the Year. With this Anthem Award, McGraw was recognized as “an outstanding pioneer or innovator leading a team at a non-profit organization focused on behalf of the mission of their organization.”
DigDeep’s research report “Draining: The Economic Impact of America’s Hidden Water Crisis” won Silver in the Human & Civil Rights category: Research Projects or Publications. This report, released in June 2022, revealed that allowing 2.2 million Americans to live without tapped water or a flush toilet at home is costing the United States economy at least $8.58 billion every single year - but every $1 invested in closing this gap yields nearly 5x in societal return. With this Anthem Award, DigDeep’s research was recognized “to educate, raise interest, knowledge, and or change perception or behavior around a Human & Civil Rights cause.”
Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include: Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic, Christina Swarns, Executive Director, Innocence Project, Zarna Surti, Global Creative Director, Nike Purpose, Maurice Mitchell, National Director, Working Families Party, Lindsay Stein, Chief Purpose Office, Tombras, Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED), Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, The Ad Council, Emily Barfoot, Global Brand Director Dove, Unilever, Trovon Williams, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP, Roma McCaig, Senior VP of Impact, Clif Bar, Michelle Egan, Chief Strategy Officer, NRDC, Dinah-Kareen Jean, Senior Manager, Social Innovation, Etsy, Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD, Jad Finck, Vice President of Innovation & Sustainability, Allbirds, Christopher Miller, Head of Global Activism Strategy, Ben & Jerry’s, Shayla Tait, Director of Philanthropy The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.
“It is an incredible personal honor, and an honor for our entire organization, for our work to be recognized this way in the second annual Anthem Awards,” says George McGraw, founder & CEO of DigDeep. “DigDeep has grown to a team of nearly 80 people working to do this research and install clean running water into American households on the Navajo Nation, in Appalachia, and in Texas colonias. The US water crisis is too large for any one organization to solve alone: we urge policymakers, corporate leaders and philanthropists to join us in closing the US water access gap once and for all.”
“Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture,” says Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti. “The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the 2nd Annual Awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine, to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus.”
The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 2nd Annual competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.
ABOUT DIGDEEP: DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every American has access to clean running water and sanitation. Its community-led and region-specific solutions have helped install clean running water inside hundreds of homes through its award-winning Navajo Water Project (Arizona, New Mexico and Utah); Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia); and Colonias Water Project (Texas). DigDeep is leading the U.S. WaSH sector in research, workforce development and advocacy that informs public policy. It has authored two groundbreaking reports, “Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan” and “Draining: The Economic Impact of America’s Hidden Water Crisis,” which revealed over 2.2 million Americans live without a toilet or tap at home, costing the US economy a staggering $8.65 billion each year. DigDeep is a certified Great Place To Work® company, earned through employee feedback and independent analysis.
For more information, please visit digdeep.org and follow on Twitter (@DigDeepH2O), Facebook and Instagram (@DigDeepWater).
ABOUT THE ANTHEM AWARDS: Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.
Press Office
DigDeep Right to Water Project
press@digdeep.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram