<i>A Day In The Life</i> - Final Ten Copies!

16 Feb 2023

This week marks the 60th anniversary of the first UK Number One hit for The Beatles with 'Please Please Me' on the 19th February 1963. That very same day, photographer Michael Ward drove from London to photograph the band for a magazine article.

'Michael Ward just happened to be shooting the Beatles the day they reached No. 1 for the first time... They had woken that morning as aspiring pop idols. They went to bed that night as stars.' - The Sunday Times

Once they became acquainted, Ward's photographs beautifully captured The Beatles on the cusp of Beatlemania. His observational images document the band strolling through the streets and along the docks of Liverpool, at Brian Epstein's NEMS offices, even rehearsing and performing one of their final gigs at The Cavern.

This book and prints boxed set by the late Michael Ward is limited to only 750 copies. Each hand-signed Indian silk-bound case presents 24 large-format lithographs published for the first time, solely for this edition. Accompanying the artwork, a 64-page hand-signed and numbered book tells the story of one winter day spent with The Beatles in Liverpool.