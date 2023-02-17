Paperflite Named Among the Top 100 Most Loved Software Globally by TrustRadius and G2: Securing Coveted Spot
Customer reviews propel Paperflite to greater heights on third-party review sites Trust Radius and G2DELAWARE, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Paperflite, a leader in enabling go-to-market teams to deliver world-class buying experiences, announced today that it had been recognised as one of the top software providers globally by TrustRadius and G2.
TrustRadius, an independent review site that helps business professionals make informed software buying decisions, has named Paperflite one of the top 100 most loved software globally out of 29,000 software providers.
Similarly, G2, a peer-to-peer review platform, has named Paperflite one of the 50 best software for 2023 globally.
“At Paperflite, we are committed to our customers' success, and we are humbled by the love and support from our customers. This recognition from TrustRadius and G2, two highly credible platforms, is a testament to our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and is further motivation to continue to push the boundaries in the year ahead”, said Yega Kumarappan, CPO of Paperflite.
“Paperflite is one of the most loved software products of 2023”, said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Paperflite won the Most Loved Award for Sales Enablement Platforms based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers highlight the positive impact on sales enablement, personalised content delivery across multiple channels, third-party integrations, and the overall ease of use of the software”
Paperflite earned a Most Loved award based directly on customer feedback. Buyers have many options to choose from when it comes to Sales Enablement platforms. The right Content Management software can help keep people happy, engaged, and productive. Paperflite is one of the most loved software products of 2023,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “. Customers particularly like the ease of use and excellent customer support.”
Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2, says, “While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers. Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies”
"I'm always amazed at how quickly the Paperflite staff get back to me - and in such a helpful fashion. I feel like the entire experience has been customized to my needs. I can count on my hand the times I've interacted with a full support staff this legendary."
- Katie D, Marketing Administrator
About Paperflite:
Paperflite is a content marketing and sales enablement platform that helps businesses create, curate, and distribute content to prospects and customers, all in one place. With Paperflite, businesses can enhance their content marketing and sales enablement efforts, improve team collaboration, and gain insights into content performance.
For more information, visit www.paperflite.com.
Dinesh Ravindran
Paperflite
dinesh@paperflite.com