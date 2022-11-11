Paperflite Announces Successful SOC 2 Type I Accreditation - Demonstrates A Strong Enterprise-Grade Security Posture
Paperflite reaffirms its commitment to ensuring security, and that the data is handled responsibly, and in compliance with AICPA requirements.
At Paperflite, we take a multifaceted approach to application security, ensuring everything from engineering to deployment complies with the highest security standards.”INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paperflite, a leader in enabling go-to-market teams deliver world-class content experiences, announced successful SOC 2 compliance certification, fortifying their security controls and reinforcing commitment to protecting customer data and privacy.
— Anant, CTO - Paperflite
The certification demonstrates that the robust Infosecurity controls built within the platform architecture are in full accordance with the stringent standards of the American Institute Of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
The audit assessed Paperflite’s security protocols against the trust service criteria under TSP Section 100 of the AICPA and evaluated controls such as data storage and encryption, endpoint and device management, risk mitigation, and infrastructure and incident management controls, among others.
“At Paperflite, we take a multifaceted approach to application security, ensuring everything from engineering to deployment complies with the highest security standards. Our architecture and quality assurance processes are best-in-class, and with the SOC2 certification, we’re adding another layer of protection over already robust systems.”
- Anant Bhat, CTO & Co-Founder at Paperflite.
Continued Commitment to Security and Privacy
With the SOC2 certification, Paperflite reaffirms its commitment to ensuring every customer interaction is secure, and the data is handled responsibly, in compliance with AICPA requirements.
“Privacy, security and transparency have been the keystone of our product development processes. SOC2 compliance is another step in reassuring our customers of the processes in place to handle customer data securely and responsibly,” says Yega Kumarappan, CPO and Co-Founder at Paperflite, on Paperflite’s security practices.
Paperflite, beyond its commitment to protecting customers’ data, also looks at every other vital aspect of security holistically and performs periodic internal audits of all policies, vulnerability assessments, 3rd-party penetration tests, Dynamic Application Security Tests (DAST) and Static Application Security Tests (SAST), and vendor risk assessments.
About SOC
Developed by the AICPA, SOC (Service Organization Control) is a set of security standards that aim to verify that an organisation's security systems and controls have been appropriately designed and implemented.
About Paperflite
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management platform that empowers customer-facing teams to create, organise, distribute and track content. Its analytical engine tracks how buyers engage with content and provides insights into how content contributes to revenue. Paperflite also enables teams to build hyper-personalised interactive content experiences at scale.
Some of Paperflite’s clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Service Now, CBRE, S&P Global, and Aflac.
For more information, visit www.paperflite.com.
Yegappan Kumarappan
Paperflite
email us here