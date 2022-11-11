Submit Release
News Search

There were 442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,416 in the last 365 days.

Paperflite Announces Successful SOC 2 Type I Accreditation - Demonstrates A Strong Enterprise-Grade Security Posture

Paperflite SOC2

Paperflite is now SOC2 Compliant

Paperflite reaffirms its commitment to ensuring security, and that the data is handled responsibly, and in compliance with AICPA requirements.

At Paperflite, we take a multifaceted approach to application security, ensuring everything from engineering to deployment complies with the highest security standards.”
— Anant, CTO - Paperflite
INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paperflite, a leader in enabling go-to-market teams deliver world-class content experiences, announced successful SOC 2 compliance certification, fortifying their security controls and reinforcing commitment to protecting customer data and privacy.

The certification demonstrates that the robust Infosecurity controls built within the platform architecture are in full accordance with the stringent standards of the American Institute Of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The audit assessed Paperflite’s security protocols against the trust service criteria under TSP Section 100 of the AICPA and evaluated controls such as data storage and encryption, endpoint and device management, risk mitigation, and infrastructure and incident management controls, among others.

“At Paperflite, we take a multifaceted approach to application security, ensuring everything from engineering to deployment complies with the highest security standards. Our architecture and quality assurance processes are best-in-class, and with the SOC2 certification, we’re adding another layer of protection over already robust systems.”
- Anant Bhat, CTO & Co-Founder at Paperflite.


Continued Commitment to Security and Privacy
With the SOC2 certification, Paperflite reaffirms its commitment to ensuring every customer interaction is secure, and the data is handled responsibly, in compliance with AICPA requirements.

“Privacy, security and transparency have been the keystone of our product development processes. SOC2 compliance is another step in reassuring our customers of the processes in place to handle customer data securely and responsibly,” says Yega Kumarappan, CPO and Co-Founder at Paperflite, on Paperflite’s security practices.

Paperflite, beyond its commitment to protecting customers’ data, also looks at every other vital aspect of security holistically and performs periodic internal audits of all policies, vulnerability assessments, 3rd-party penetration tests, Dynamic Application Security Tests (DAST) and Static Application Security Tests (SAST), and vendor risk assessments.


About SOC
Developed by the AICPA, SOC (Service Organization Control) is a set of security standards that aim to verify that an organisation's security systems and controls have been appropriately designed and implemented.

About Paperflite
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management platform that empowers customer-facing teams to create, organise, distribute and track content. Its analytical engine tracks how buyers engage with content and provides insights into how content contributes to revenue. Paperflite also enables teams to build hyper-personalised interactive content experiences at scale.

Some of Paperflite’s clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Service Now, CBRE, S&P Global, and Aflac.

For more information, visit www.paperflite.com.

Yegappan Kumarappan
Paperflite
email us here

You just read:

Paperflite Announces Successful SOC 2 Type I Accreditation - Demonstrates A Strong Enterprise-Grade Security Posture

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.