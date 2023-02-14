Announcing Paperflite’s Native Integration with MS Dynamics - Maximising Sales Efficiency and Improving Sales Outcomes
Enabling sales reps to move deals faster and improving sales win rates by surfacing high-performing content recommendations right within Sales reps' workflow
Paperflite’s AI engine analyses each buyer’s needs, use cases, industry, geography and other similar deal attributes and recommends content likely to help move the deal forward.”DELAWARE, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paperflite, a leader in enabling go-to-market teams deliver world-class buying experiences, announced a native integration with MS Dynamics, improving sales rep efficiency by arming sales teams with all the intelligence to move deals faster and improve deal win rates by providing high-performing content recommendations right within their workflow.
— Vinoth Kumar, CEO - Paperflite
With the new Paperflite-MS Dynamics native integration, an entire instance of Paperflite is now made available within MS Dynamics, making Dynamics a single window for Sales and reducing the need to switch between multiple applications.
“In an age of disparate tools, Sales reps find their tech stack growing faster than ever. With our enhanced integration, MS Dynamics will become the one-stop shop for all Sales reps, so they can manage, share and track content from within their workflow, without having to switch between multiple tools,” said Yega Kumarappan, CPO of Paperflite.
Improved Sales Win Rates With Contextual Content Recommendations
Sellers today lose a lot of time searching for the most relevant content to share with each of their unique buyers.
The AI-based content recommendation feature of the Paperflite – MS Dynamics integration takes the guesswork away from Sales reps and surfaces high-performing content within Sales reps’ workflows for each opportunity.
“When every buyer is unique, sharing the same set of sales content with each buyer is not going to address their needs. So it becomes essential to share highly relevant and contextual content to ensure your conversations with buyers are effective. Paperflite’s AI engine analyses each buyer’s needs, use cases, industry, geography and other similar deal attributes and recommends content likely to help move the deal forward,” added Vinoth Kumar, CEO of Paperflite.
The contextual content recommendations ensure Sales reps spend less time searching for the right content and improve buyer engagement across each stage of the sales cycle.
About Paperflite
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management platform that empowers customer-facing teams to create, organise, distribute and track content. Its analytical engine tracks how buyers engage with content and provides insights into how content contributes to revenue. Paperflite enables teams to build hyper-personalised interactive content experiences at scale.
Some of Paperflite’s clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Service Now, CBRE, S&P Global, and Aflac.
About MS Dynamics
Microsoft Dynamics CRM is a customer relationship management software package developed by Microsoft focused on enhancing customer relationships for any organisation. It unifies customers and business data, relationships and workflows, all in a single cohesive business cloud. Dynamics reduces complexity, brings new levels of efficiency, and cross-functional engagement, and enhances customer experiences.
