Global Basmati Rice Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Basmati Rice Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the basmati rice market. As per TBRC’s basmati rice market forecast, the basmati rice market size is expected to grow to $18.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.0%.

The growth in the basmati rice market is due to a rise in demand for aromatic rice. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest basmati rice market share. Major players in the basmati rice market include Dunar Foods Ltd., Amar Singh Chawal Wala, LT Foods Ltd., KRBL Ltd., Adani Wilmar Limited.

Trending Basmati Rice Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the basmati rice market. Major companies operating in the market are using advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Basmati Rice Market Segments

•By Product: Parboiled, Raw, Steamed

•By Species: White, Brown, Other Species

•By Distribution: Convenience Store, Modern Trade, Online Store, Traditional Grocery Stores

•By Application: Industrial, Household

•By Geography: The global basmati rice market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Basmati rice refers to long-grained aromatic rice grown for many centuries in the Himalayan foothills of the Indian sub-continent, blessed with characteristics of extra-long slender grains that elongate at least twice their original size with a characteristics soft and fluffy texture upon cooking, delicious taste, superior aroma, and distinct flavor. It is a long-grain rice that is characterized by a light nutty flavor and floral aroma, and it's popular in rice pilaf and as a side dish for a curry.

Basmati Rice Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Basmati Rice Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and basmati rice industry analysis on basmati rice global market size, drivers and basmati rice global market trends, basmati rice market major players, basmati rice global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and basmati rice market growth across geographies. The basmati rice global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

