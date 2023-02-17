Submit Release
Keith B. French Law is expanding its offices to Jackson, Mississippi & Houston, TX for Personal Injury Clients

Keith B. French Law, PLLC is a boutique law firm with big law firm knowledge and years of experience.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keith B. French Law, PLLC is expanding its law firm and opening new offices in Houston, Texas, and Jackson, Mississippi. The new office will allow the firm to better serve its personal injury clients in the Houston and Jackson areas and provide them with the high-quality legal services they have come to expect from Keith B. French Law, PLLC.

Founded by a former Assistant United States Attorney and experienced commercial litigation lawyer, Keith B. French Law, PLLC is a full-service litigation firm dedicated to making sure that all people are given a fair shake before the law. Founding attorney Keith B. French spent years representing Fortune 500 companies as well as the federal government before opening his own firm to bring that elite-level legal representation to everyday Americans. Whether anyone has been charged with a crime, been the victim of discrimination in the workplace, been injured in an accident, or is considering whether to blow the whistle on fraudulent corporate conduct, Keith B. French Law is ready to fight for them. The firm represents clients across the spectrum and isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with the biggest companies, the largest insurance providers, or the state or federal government. Keith B. French Law brings the power of commitment, personality, drive, and a sense of justice to every case the firm handles.

The new offices will be staffed with experienced attorneys who are dedicated to providing the best possible legal representation to their clients. Keith B. French Law has the experience and expertise to handle a wide variety of legal matters, including personal injury, employment law, and business law. The firm’s record of success, whether at trial or in a settlement, is extensive.

Keith B. French Law, PLLC was founded with a single goal: to level the playing field for individuals and small businesses. One shouldn’t have to ask, "do I have a chance?"

For more information on Keith B. French law, please visit its website at www.keithfrenchlaw.com

Keith B. French, Owner
Keith B. French Law, PLLC
+1 832-243-6153
kfrench@peoplefirstfirm.com

