Coachhire Australia - part of The Coach Company Group - in partnership with Starlight Children's Foundation
Partnering with Starlight in Australia is important, it provides a unique opportunity to support and make a positive impact on the lives of seriously ill children and their families ”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why support Starlight? The Starlight Children's Foundation Australia has been ranked #1 Children's Charity in Reptrack’s Charity Reputation Index 2021, which is a testament to the impactful work the organization has been doing for children and families facing challenges. This ranking highlights the foundation's strong reputation and commitment to improving the lives of seriously ill children and their families. The #1 ranking in the Charity Reputation Index is a significant recognition of the foundation's efforts and reinforces its position as a leading charity in the field of children's health and well-being.
— Mark Bond CEO The Coach Company Group
Starlight is dedicated to improving the lives of children facing physical, emotional, and social challenges, by bringing joy, laughter, and comfort to them through various programs and services. By partnering with Starlight, we not only support these important programs but also help raise awareness about the needs of seriously ill children and their families. The partnership also provides a platform for our organization to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility and contribute to the well-being of local communities.
Receiving in-kind coach transport can help charities run their operations in several ways.
Firstly, it reduces the cost of transportation for the charity and its volunteers, allowing them to allocate more resources toward their core programs and services.
Secondly, it can increase accessibility for the volunteers who may not have their own transportation or cannot afford it, making it easier for them to attend events and programs offered by the charity.
Additionally, it can provide a sense of comfort and security for the volunteers, especially when traveling to unfamiliar locations. By providing free coach transport, the charity can ensure that its volunteers are transported safely and comfortably, which can positively impact their overall experience and well-being.
Furthermore, it can also enhance the reputation and image of the charity, by demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of its volunteers and its dedication to making a positive impact on their lives.
Richard Woodhead
Coachhire Australia
richardw@thecoachcompany.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram